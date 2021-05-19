Up to 300 aspiring entrepreneurs who have been affected by the pandemic will receive scholarships to attend Launch Academy’s online Launch Your Startup program. The goal is to help workers who have been laid off or had their hours reduced due to COVID-19.

Individuals who are looking for a new career and interested in starting their own business but don’t know how to begin are encouraged to apply for one of the 300 scholarships available.

According to a release, the program will give aspiring entrepreneurs a deeper understanding of the startup world, helping them to validate their startup idea and decide if it’s worth pursuing. Program attendees will also learn how to polish and refine their idea, then how to pitch and present this idea to potential investors and customers.

“In the past year and a half, the world has simultaneously been in a state of constant change and come to a jarring halt,” said Ray Walia, Co-Founder and CEO of Launch Academy, in a statement.

“This has been a difficult time for a lot of people, but in particular for the younger workforce. Fortunately, a few of these workers have started to explore entrepreneurship and are aspiring to launch their own startups. Launch Academy, which is for entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs, is stepping in to help.”

Launch Academy was founded on the idea of getting entrepreneurs out of their basements or garages and putting them together in a supportive communal environment. There is a general lack of startup education and resources for aspiring entrepreneurs in Canada.

Launch Academy aims to fill that gap by providing a virtual learning environment for entrepreneurs to vet ideas, test business models, and celebrate successes. The online Launch Your Startup program uses a startup growth roadmap framework and offers useful information and guidance from successful entrepreneurs.

“The Launch Your Startup program has consistently received 4.8 stars out of five stars. It has proven itself to be the best of its kind in Western Canada,” said Alex Chuang, Co-Founder and Director of Launch Academy, in a statement.

Since being set up as a nonprofit in 2012, Launch Academy has helped over 6,000 entrepreneurs. Of those, 300 have grown beyond the seed stage and, in total, raised more than $1.2 billion in funding. A few of Launch Academy’s success stories include Koho, FansUnite, Klue, Victory Square, Later, Thinkific, Lighthouse Labs and Picatic.

For more information about Launch Academy, click here. To apply for one of the 300 scholarships for the online Launch Your Startup program, click here.

