Standing and loitering ban approved for Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridges

Starting later in January 2024, anyone caught standing or loitering on the pedestrian bridges spanning Las Vegas Boulevard could face a fine of up to $1,000 and/or up to six months in jail.

That is because the local government for Clark County has approved a new ordinance that makes stopping in the middle of crossings a misdemeanour, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Additionally, the ordinance also prohibits such activities on street-level areas within 20 ft of staircases and escalators leading to/from a pedestrian bridge.

For safety reasons, this is meant to help ensure continuous pedestrian flow, eliminate bottlenecks, and prevent potential crowd crushes, given that these pedestrian bridges are narrow. It would particularly address street performers, vendors, and other acts of congregating and loitering.

But does this mean pedestrians will not be able to stop on the pedestrian bridges to take photos of the iconic Las Vegas Strip? In a statement, Clark County clarified the ordinance is “not interpreted to mean that tourists and locals cannot take photos along the Boulevard while on a pedestrian bridge,” but it is “unlawful for any person to stop, stand, or engage in an activity that causes another person to stop or stand within any Pedestrian Flow Zone.”

“The ordinance is narrowly written to accomplish the County’s important objective of reducing the incidence and risk of crime and serious safety issues on pedestrian bridges and allows pedestrians to freely and safely get to their desired location,” continues the statement.

The Board of Clark County Commissioners passed an ordinance that would allow for free movement on the pedestrian walkways to reduce crime and enhance safety along the Las Vegas Boulevard.

Ahead of November’s inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, temporary barrier film was applied to the glass barriers of the pedestrian bridges to block what would otherwise be a free race view. It was also stated that this would help encourage continuous pedestrian flow during the event.

The new permanent ban will come into effect just in time for Las Vegas’ hosting of the Super Bowl in February.

The ordinance may seem unusual, but Venice also recently announced new regulations banning pedestrians from stopping in narrow streets, on bridges, and in passageways for similar crowd flow and safety reasons. The various added regulations to help address the Italian city’s tourist crowds will come into effect in June 2024.

Over a dozen pedestrian bridges span the resort corridor of the Las Vegas Strip, providing a safer alternative to street-level crossings at intersections and more pedestrian circulation capacity while improving vehicle traffic flow. The local government plans to build more pedestrian bridges on the northern end of the Strip, including a new crossing at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Convention Center Drive, approved late last year as a public-private partnership with Resorts World. The estimated cost of this future crossing is up to US$40 million (C$53.4 million).