One of the largest online lottery prizes in Canada has just been claimed

Someone in BC is ready for retirement after taking home a MASSIVE lottery jackpot — all thanks to the lotto subscription she set up online.

Jennifer Cole of West Kelowna says the decision to set up a lottery subscription on BCLC’s PlayNow.com in May was “one of the best of her life.”

Cole won a life-changing $31 million jackpot just months later — from the July 8, 2022, Lotto Max draw.

“I heard that the jackpot was won on PlayNow.com, so I logged on to my account,” said Cole. She soon found out that she won the largest lottery prize ever awarded from a ticket purchased on PlayNow.com.

While this is the largest online prize ever awarded in BC, it’s not the biggest ever won in Canada.

“My family initially thought it was a smaller amount, but once they woke up, I told them I won the jackpot. They were very excited!”

BC’s newest millionaire plans to take some time and decide what to do next, but is definitely looking forward to travelling.

She claimed her $31 million on Friday.

The Tuesday Lotto Max draw is $15 million.