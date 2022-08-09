How much would you need to retire right away? One Ontario man is so ready to kick back and embrace a more slow-paced life after winning a massive lottery jackpot.

Frank Jarman, who lives in Etobicoke, is no stranger to playing the lotto — he’s been a regular lottery player since the late ’70s.

Jarman, who’s self-employed, recalled the moment he found out that he had just won a staggering amount of money.

“I was at my regular store doing my lottery business when I checked my ticket using the ticket checker,” he said. “When I saw $6 million appear on the screen I jumped back and then checked it again.”

Still in disbelief, Jarman then asked the store clerk for a printout of the winning numbers.

After comparing his ticket to the winning numbers (14, 24, 32, 36, 37, 48 + 17), it finally dawned on him that he had indeed won.

“My wife saw the look on my face and asked what happened and I said, ‘I think we can retire!'” said Jarman, while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up the massive check.

But although he now has the option to retire, he won’t be rushing toward any big life changes anytime soon.

“I’ll take some time for this to settle in before making any big decisions,” he said.

But first, Jarman plans to invest his winnings and update his home with some renovations. And with $6 million in the bank, we imagine those are going to be some pretty epic upgrades.

“I feel so blessed and extremely fortunate,” he said. “I always said five or six million is just the right amount.”

Jarman’s winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Burnhamthorpe Road in Etobicoke.