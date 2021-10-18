Oh, McDonald’s french fries, you can never go wrong with a fresh order of these bad boys. No matter where you are in the world, if you’re craving the delicious side, it shouldn’t be hard to get one.

One thing is for sure, though; they’re worth a lot more in certain parts of the world in comparison to some loose change here in Canada.

Along with Big Mac prices across the globe, Expensivity also took a look through all of McDonald’s international websites and uncovered the cost of an order of large fries in USD in countries across the world.

Wonder which country stands up top for the most expensive fries? It’s none other than Lebanon coming in hot at US$13.27. Israel comes in second at US$5.82, which is quite a discrepancy between the two most expensive countries.

As for the country with the most inexpensive price tag, the Philippines happens to sell their large fries for US$0.48, then Turkey at US$0.93.

In Canada, large fries come in at about US$3.26, give or take, which is similar to pricing in Samoa, United States, Uruguay, Belgium and more.

For more McDonald’s favourites like the Happy Meal, check out Expensivity’s report here.

The report was issued on October 8, 2021.