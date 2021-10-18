Chicken nuggets are possibly one of the easiest fast-food options for those on the go – it’s compact, doesn’t leave a mess, and, of course, they’re absolutely delicious.

We’ve ranked popular fast-food fried chicken, but it’s time to dive deeper and look into where Canadians can get the best nuggets around.

Our list features six different fast-food restaurants categorized from the least favourable to the King of all nuggets. And this time, it’s all about the crunch and taste.

Who will come out on top? Who will take the crown home? Here’s our critical list of popular fast-food chicken nuggets ranked from worst to best.

6. Burger King

Oh, Burger King, the King of burgers! They might be the best at flippin’ a patty, but you can’t really say the same for their chicken options. They’re good, but we’ll stick to the Whopper.

5. McDonald’s

Hate it or love it, McDonald’s chicken McNuggets hit different after a night out. It’s hours after munching on a six-piece combo that you’ll start contemplating whether or not that was a good idea.

4. Popeyes

Popeyes recently introduced its line of nuggets, and they’re not too bad. Just enough crunch and taste to come in fourth place.

3. Wendy’s

Wendy’s “Quality Choices” menu features its five-piece nugget option, and for what it costs, these nuggets taste great. Don’t knock them until you try them.

2. KFC

Though they’re not necessarily “nuggets,” KFC’s popcorn chicken deserves a spot on the list. They’re bite-sized and taste oh-so-good. Dip them in your favourite sauce, and you’re on cloud nine.

1. Harvey’s

Drum roll, please! Harvey’s chicken nuggets are top tier, and for anyone who has tried the delicacy, they’ll think so too. They’re perfectly crunchy and have just the right amount of chicken. Make sure to pair that up in a combo with Frings and a milkshake; you’ll thank us later.