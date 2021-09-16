“I feel bubbly”: Langley musician wins $1 million on Scratch & Win

Metro Vancouver has a new millionaire.

Edward Perry owns 85 instruments and loves to play music, but a decision to play the lottery really has him singing.

“It’s a wonderful feeling, it’s hard to express,” says Perry.

“I feel bubbly.”

Perry went into the Express News on Fraser Highway in Langley to buy the $1,000,000 Jackpot ticket and ended up checking it at the Otter Co-op Gas Bar in Aldergrove.

He says he ended up shutting down the machine and people in the store wanted to take pictures with him,

According to BCLC, the odds of winning the game’s top prize of $1 million are one in 1:400,000.

What is Perry going to do with his money?

“I want to celebrate with my family back in Ontario,” he said of his plans. “I’ll have a catered dinner with whatever food and drinks they want.”

He also plans to buy a new truck and take a trip to Newfoundland.