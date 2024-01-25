City of Burnaby hiring dozens of jobs and many pay really well

The City of Burnaby is hiring to fill dozens of positions in a variety of different fields.

From engineering to food service to parks and recreation, there is a job fit for nearly anyone.

And many of the 63 vacant jobs come with pretty decent pay.

Check out a few opportunities here:

Salary: $6,730 to $7,946 a month

Who should apply: If you have professional experience in communications and hold a degree in Communications or a related field, this posting is for you. The ideal candidate should have considerable knowledge of Burnaby’s requirements and programs and be able to plan and execute marketing and public engagement plans effectively.

Salary: $31.97 per hour

Who should apply: The City of Burnaby is seeking a candidate to fill a Customer Service Representative (Police OCC) who would “support both public and first responder safety” by answering various types of incoming non-emergency calls for service and general inquiries. If you’ve completed high school, customer service or call centre operations courses and have experience with customer service, you could be the right fit for this position.

Salary for Fitness Instructor: $30.58 to $38.55 per hour

Salary for Pilates Instructor: $36.76 to 60.24 per hour

Salary for Yoga Instructor: $38.23 to $52.52 per hour

Salary for Zumba Instructor: $42.03 to $52.52 per hour

Who should apply: Love to move and want to make it your job. The Burnaby Recreation Centre is looking for enthusiastic people to lead group aquafit, Zumba, pilates, and yoga classes. Applicants must have a current BCRPA certification or equivalent with one or more fitness-related modules and experience in planning and leading group fitness classes. This opportunity is for people seeking part-time, occasional, and full-time work.

Salary: $21.59 per hour

Who should apply: The City’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is searching for a food services attendant “to work in an auxiliary capacity in various locations throughout Burnaby.” The work involves varied concession and catering-related duties.

Salary: $25.22 per hour

Who should apply: The open golf services assistant position is perfect for someone looking for seasonal work. You’d be expected to ensure customers have an enjoyable golf experience, work to maintain a proper pace of play on the golf courses and perform minor custodial duties.

Salary: $6,023 to $7,086 a month

Who should apply: The City is searching for someone to fill a garage service technician role who would coordinate and schedule vehicle repairs and service work. A fit candidate would be someone who has completed high school, technical courses related to the work, plus related experience.

For more job postings at the City of Burnaby, check out its site.