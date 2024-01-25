Entrepreneurs can now audition to appear on next season of "Dragons' Den"

Get ready, entrepreneurs. Dragons’ Den is hosting auditions for Season 19, and you could be the next big “thing” in Canadian business.

The popular Canadian reality TV show is welcoming entrepreneurs from across the country to apply for a chance to enter the den and attempt to score some high-powered financial backing from any (or all) of the show’s six dragons.

An online application for Dragons’ Den is now open, with virtual and in-person auditions being held in several select cities across Canada starting in February.

Dragons’ Den Associate Producer Nicole MacKay previously shared with Daily Hive a few dragon-sized tips for entrepreneurs hoping to nail their audition.

“It’s important that entrepreneurs showcase why the Dragons don’t want to miss out on being a partner. Don’t forget, we’re a TV show,” says MacKay. “We’re looking for visual appeal as well. In the audition, if you can make your pitch visually entertaining, that always helps too.”

MacKay, who says the auditions are “the gateway to the den,” says the show sifts through thousands of applications. “If we think you’ll be a good fit, have a dynamic and unique business or product, and are passionate about what it is you do, we’ll be eager to call you back.”

Select applicants will be contacted in February to schedule an audition, and those invited to film for Dragons’ Den must be available for one to two filming days in Toronto this spring.

“From there on out, know your numbers. Dragons are always looking for you to back up numbers. We’re always looking for a passionate backstory that led you to start your business. Feel free to share the human connection. If there’s any way you can convey your pitch to the TV audience at a national level, we’ll want to hear it.”

With files from Ty Jadah