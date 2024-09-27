A West End resident who’s fed up with the chaos of e-bike delivery workers riding on sidewalks has started a petition calling for licensing and beefed-up enforcement.

Todd Clarke’s petition has been up since September 13, and it’s garnered nearly 1,000 signatures so far.

“I am profoundly impacted by the reckless behaviour of commercial cyclists on our city sidewalks,” he wrote. “I have had three incidents this year alone where I’ve been hit by delivery cyclists.”

He added none of the cyclists who hit him stayed on the scene and instead quickly biked away.

“This issue has widespread implications not only for me but also for other pedestrians and those with limited mobility,” Clarke wrote. “The safety of our streets is at stake.”

He noted that the problem has worsened as the number of delivery workers for Uber Eats, Skip the Dishes, and similar companies has increased.

He’s calling for e-bike owners to display a licence plate on their rides so someone can be held accountable for collisions with pedestrians. He also wants more done to keep the fast-moving cycles off sidewalks.

City of Vancouver already requires couriers to display licences

The City of Vancouver told Daily Hive it already has several rules in place for delivery driver licencing and it’s not planning to increase existing fines.

The City’s Vehicles for Hire bylaw #6066 requires bike and e-bike couriers for food delivery apps to obtain a bike courier licence. It involves a written test and paying a fee.

Couriers must also purchase a bicycle plate and attach it to their ride. Couriers must also carry valid photo ID while they’re working.

The current fine for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk is $100. The City of Vancouver does not plan on increasing it.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that they are travelling safely and legally on city streets and paths. All users should be aware that they may be held responsible in the case of a collision and should be sure that they have appropriate insurance, often through homeowner or rental insurance policies,” the City said.

BC’s Ministry of Transportation said it could not comment for this story because of communication rules during the current provincial election period.