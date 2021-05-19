Langley family asking public to send birthday cards to grandfather turning 100

A family in Langley is asking for the public’s help to make their grandfather’s birthday extra special.

On June 24, 2021, John Kromhoff, known to many as Grandpa John, will turn 100 years old. His granddaughter, Jessica Kromhoff, put out a request on social media asking for people to send him birthday cards ahead of the special day.

She says the goal is to have 100 birthday cards sent to his care home, adding that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family won’t be able to host the large party that her grandfather wanted.

“When you reach this age, many of your friends and family are already gone,” Jessica Kromfoff writes on Facebook. “For this reason, I would like to make a special request to my friends and family.”

She adds that Grandpa John was a real estate broker for more than 50 years and that business is one of his favourite topics to discuss. For that reason, she’s specifically asked for any realtors to send her grandfather a card.

“Thanks so much to everyone in advance for making grandpa’s birthday fabulous!!”