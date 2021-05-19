No winning ticket yet, jackpot for Lotto Max reaches $55 million

There were no big-time winners for Tuesday’s $55 million Lotto Max draw.

Loto-Québec says only one $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in the Prairies.

The big $55 million treasure will carry over to Friday, May 21, along with four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million.

It wouldn’t be a bad way to kick off the long Victoria Day weekend in Canada, would it?

The draw will take place on Friday at 10:30 pm ET.

The Canada-wide lottery has jackpot-winning odds of 1 in 33,294,800. But, considering how last year went, is anything really impossible?