No winning ticket yet, jackpot for Lotto Max reaches $55 million
May 19 2021, 6:39 am
There were no big-time winners for Tuesday’s $55 million Lotto Max draw.
Loto-Québec says only one $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The big $55 million treasure will carry over to Friday, May 21, along with four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million.
- See also:
It wouldn’t be a bad way to kick off the long Victoria Day weekend in Canada, would it?
The draw will take place on Friday at 10:30 pm ET.
The Canada-wide lottery has jackpot-winning odds of 1 in 33,294,800. But, considering how last year went, is anything really impossible?