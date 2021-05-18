Beginning this Saturday, May 22, the Vancouver Park Board will open four of its outdoor pools and will staff 10 Vancouver beaches with lifeguards.

Kitsilano, New Brighton, and Second Beach pools will open for sessions to accommodate public and length swimming.

Maple Grove Pool will open for 90-minute public swimming sessions between 11:30 am and 7 pm as of June 15.

Wading pools will begin operation from July 1.

Lifeguards will patrol and supervise designated swimming areas at 10 beaches: English Bay, Jericho, Kitsilano, Locarno, Spanish Banks East and West, Sunset, Second, Third, and Trout Lake.

Patrolled swimming areas will be marked by red and yellow coloured flags from 11:30 am – 8:30 pm every day throughout the season.

Safety measures and guidelines for pools:

The pools will reopen with reduced capacities.

Patrons must arrive “swim-ready.” Change rooms will be closed but washrooms will be open for users.

There will be no rentals of swimming goggles or towels.

All swim sessions must be registered online in advance. Registration opens May 19.

Public swimmers can book a 90-minute swim block, while length swimmers can book a 45-minute swim period. There will be a 30-minute buffer between swim periods during which time the facilities will be sanitized and prepared for the next group.

No-show guidelines are now in place. Due to limited session availability, customers unable to attend a reserved swim must cancel in advance to receive a refund.

Leisure Access Pass holders will be provided with access to the reservation system. Park Board Flexi passes and cash will not be accepted.

Physical distancing pods on the pool deck (2.1-m x 2.1-m or 7-ft x 7-ft).

Swimming lanes for length swimming will be wider.

Safety measures and guidelines for beaches: