Editor’s note: This article discusses the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and features a video with language that some readers may find distressing.

A Vancouver activist and instructor at Langara is facing criticism this week from those who say her comments at a recent pro-Palestine rally went too far.

Natalie Knight was using a microphone to address the crowd at an October 28 rally when she described Hamas’ October 7 attack on an Israeli music festival as an “amazing, brilliant offensive.”

Natalie Knight, who led illegal anti-LNG roadblocks in early 2020 in Vancouver resurfaced at today's pro-Palestine rally in Vancouver. She called the Hamas terrorist attack on Israelis "amazing, brilliant."

Several activists and journalists shared the clip on social media, and it sparked strong reaction online. Knight is on staff at Langara College and an established activist. Before praising the October 7 attack, she encouraged oppressed people to fight back against ruling elites.

Ezra Shanken, CEO of the Greater Jewish Federation of Vancouver, is calling for Knight to be removed from her position within Langara’s English department. He believes it’s irresponsible for anyone, much less an authority figure teaching your people, to glorify the rampant killing and hostage-taking that happened in Israel earlier this month.

“You can be pro-Palestinian and not be pro-terrorist,” Shanken said. “You can say the massacre that happened on October 7 to men, women, children, Holocaust survivors … You can say that’s not right, and still be pro-Palestinian and care about the innocent lives in Gaza.”

Knight is a graduate of Simon Fraser University and, in 2019, received a Convocation Medal from the Dean of Graduate Studies.

The university issued a statement condemning her comments but stopped short of revoking the medal.

“At SFU there is no place for racism, including Islamophobia or anti-Palestinian hate, antisemitism or anti-Israeli hate,” it said. “SFU does not agree with nor support these comments in any way … Beyond being a graduate of SFU, this person has no current affiliation with the university.”

A spokesperson with Langara College confirmed a staff member shared their personal views at the rally and said the matter is under investigation.

“Langara College is deeply saddened at the continuing violence and tragic loss of life in the Middle East,” the spokesperson said. “We grieve for the innocent victims and their families, and all those suffering from the escalation of violence. There is no place for any form of hatred in our community, and we will continue to support our students, staff, and faculty who are affected by these events.”