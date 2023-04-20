Vancouver driver ticketed twice in four hours for same offence

A Vancouver driver was stopped twice in the span of four hours for the exact same offence — and didn’t even recognize the officer who ticketed them.

On Wednesday, the Vancouver Police Department’s Traffic Section tweeted the odd story about the driver who drove in the bus lane just before 9 am and again just after noon.

“The driver didn’t recognize the officer and even gave the same excuse for their driving behaviour,” the force tweeted.

Yesterday one of our Traffic Enforcement officers stopped the same driver for the same offence less than 4 hours apart. The driver didn’t recognize the officer and even gave the same excuse for their driving behaviour. pic.twitter.com/tUhqGown5Z — VPD Traffic Section (@VPDTrafficUnit) April 19, 2023

The driver was given two tickets worth $109 each for using the bus-only lanes on Granville Street and West Georgia Street.

Maybe this will make them think twice about going in the bus lane… or maybe they’ll go for a three-peat.