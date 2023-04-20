NewsCrime

Vancouver driver ticketed twice in four hours for same offence

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Apr 20 2023, 8:04 pm
Vancouver driver ticketed twice in four hours for same offence
@VPDTrafficUnit/Twitter

A Vancouver driver was stopped twice in the span of four hours for the exact same offence — and didn’t even recognize the officer who ticketed them.

On Wednesday, the Vancouver Police Department’s Traffic Section tweeted the odd story about the driver who drove in the bus lane just before 9 am and again just after noon.

“The driver didn’t recognize the officer and even gave the same excuse for their driving behaviour,” the force tweeted.

The driver was given two tickets worth $109 each for using the bus-only lanes on Granville Street and West Georgia Street.

Maybe this will make them think twice about going in the bus lane… or maybe they’ll go for a three-peat.

DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.