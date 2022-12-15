BC's colour-changing Kalamalka Lake is never the same magical hue

There’s an eye-catching lake in BC where the water never seems to be the same colour. From icy blue to emerald green and every colour in between, Kalamalka Lake has long been entrancing locals and visitors to the Okanagan.

Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park is located in Vernon, about a six-hour drive from Vancouver.

Out of all the thousands of breathtaking lakes in BC, Kalamalka Lake is unique. It’s called a marl lake – when it gets warm in the summer, calcium carbonate (limestone) forms crystals that reflect sunlight, giving it bright blue and green colours.

In the summer, its tropical hues call out to people. It’s popular to get out on the water by waterskiing, paddling, kayaking, and canoeing. It’s even warm enough to take a dip.

But even in the winter, it’s still stunning – though we won’t recommend jumping in. You can also bike the Okanagan Rail Trail nearby and enjoy great views of “Kal Lake.”

No matter how often you see it, the water changes colours like a mood ring, so it never seems quite the same. Have you seen this colour-changing lake in person?