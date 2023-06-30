Kyle Burroughs likely gone from Canucks in free agency: report

It appears Kyle Burroughs’ days are numbered with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Langley product is unlikely to be back, according to a report from Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy. A pending unrestricted free agent, the 27-year-old will entertain offers from other teams when NHL free agency kicks off at 9 am PT tomorrow, says CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal.

Nothing official, but it sure sounds like Kyle Burroughs time with the #canucks has come to an end. Became super popular with the fanbase for his work ethic and was never shy to get after it for his teammates. — Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) June 30, 2023

Kyle Burroughs will hit the market. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) June 30, 2023

Burroughs became an NHL regular for the first time in his career in the last two seasons, his first with the Canucks. The rugged 6-foot, 193-pound blueliner appeared in 48 games last season and 42 in 2021-22, registering five points each year.

Never afraid to drop the gloves, Burroughs had a team-high eight fighting majors in 2022-23.

Burroughs paid his dues in the American Hockey League prior to becoming an NHL regular in Vancouver. He played the majority of six seasons in the AHL, appearing in just five NHL games, prior to signing with the Canucks in 2021.

Vancouver was the third stop of Burroughs’ NHL career, after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2013 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders. He was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in 2020.

It appears the Canucks will enter next season with a drastically different defence corps than they ended with. They have just three defencemen under contract that played the majority of last season at the NHL level, and that includes Filip Hronek, who appeared in just four games since he was traded to Vancouver.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Ethan Bear, and Travis Dermott are also heading to free agency. Meanwhile, the Canucks are reportedly interested in adding pending UFA defencemen Ian Cole and Carson Soucy.