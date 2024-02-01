Kuzmenko thanks Canucks fans for "unconditional love and support"

Andrei Kuzmenko is now a member of the Calgary Flames, but he’ll never forget his time in Vancouver. The 27-year-old winger took time to thank Vancouver Canucks fans this evening, not long after being traded.

“Dear Fans, I want to thank you very much for unconditional love and support,” Kuzmenko said on his personal Instagram account. “I will never forget how you welcomed me into the NHL for the rest of my life. These 1.5 years were unforgettable! See you on the ice!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrey Kuzmenko (@kuzya_096)

Kuzmenko quickly became a fan favourite in Vancouver, due to his fun-loving personality and infectious smile. Everything went smoothly for the Russian during his first NHL season in 2022-23, scoring 39 goals and 74 points with the Canucks.

He parlayed that season into a two-year contract paying him $5.5 million annually.

But the arrival of Rick Tocchet quickly changed his fortunes.

Kuzmenko never adapted to how the Canucks coach wanted him to play. Tocchet benched Kuzmenko on multiple occasions and dropped him from the first-unit power play.

He’ll get a fresh start in Calgary.

Lindholm, meanwhile is on his way to Toronto for the All-Star Game, after a quick trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with his family.

The Canucks now have seven All-Stars, six players plus head coach Rick Tocchet.