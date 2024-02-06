Kuzmenko smiling again after first practice with Calgary Flames

Andrei Kuzmenko was all smiles after his first practice with the Calgary Flames.

The Russian winger was laughing and cracking jokes as he spoke to the media after skating with his new team for the first time since being traded just before the All-Star break.

“New year, new team for me,” said Kuzmenko, who just turned 28 yesterday. “It’s a very interesting experience. I’m excited for this experience. New page for me.”

Kuzmenko flashed his well-known smile throughout the interview and seemed excited for what’s to come.

In his first NHL season two years ago, the winger scored 39 goals and seemed to have the most fun of any player.

This year, the winger had a tough time adjusting to head coach Rick Tocchet’s play style, resulting in that signature smile being on display a lot less.

Kuzmenko spent multiple games in the press box as a healthy scratch and when he did dress, he sometimes went entire periods without seeing the ice.

“He’s lost his confidence. He’s a good player and he can score,” Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford said about the winger in January. “There’s no doubt in my mind, whether it’s in Vancouver or another NHL city, he will score. But it’s tough, it’s a tough game.”

In the Canucks second last game before the All-Star break, Kuzmenko spent a long time sitting on the bench alone before heading to the dressing room during the first intermission.

Today at Flames’ practice, Kuzmenko seemed to have fully rediscovered that joy for the game.

He was skating on the top line alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Yegor Sharangovich. He should get a lot more ice time with the Flames than he was getting in Vancouver, as well as a feature role on the power play.

“Very good players and they’re very high skilled,” said Kuzmenko about his two new linemates. “Great players, great IQ, amazing.”

Kuzmenko will likely make his debut tomorrow as the Flames take on the Boston Bruins. The puck drops for that game at 5 pm MT.