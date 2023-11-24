Kuzmenko will be a healthy scratch for Canucks tonight

SportsHockeyCanucks

Nov 24 2023, 8:05 pm
Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks are playing in Seattle tonight, but it doesn’t look like Andrei Kuzmenko will suit up.

Kuzmenko appears to be headed for a healthy scratch, as head coach Rick Tocchet kept him out of line rushes this morning, shown below by Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy.

After the morning skate, Tocchet told reporters that Kuzmenko “needs a reset,” according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

Sam Lafferty took Kuzmenko’s spot on Elias Pettersson’s line, with Ilya Mikheyev on the other wing. Nils Aman, who was called up from Abbotsford this morning, looks like he’ll draw into the lineup, centring Nils Höglander and Phil Di Giuseppe. Anthony Beauvillier, who saw time on J.T. Miller’s line in Colorado on Wednesday, was skating with Miller and Brock Boeser.

It appears the Canucks will go with two defencemen on their first power-play unit tonight, as Filip Hronek took Kuzmenko’s spot at practice, according to Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre.

There’s good news on the injury front on the back end, as both Tyler Myers and Mark Friedman skated.

Kuzmenko has missed one game this season, but that was due to taking a puck to the face. While Tocchet has offered tough love for Kuzmenko before, this is the first time he has scratched the Russian star when healthy. Kuzmenko was made a healthy scratch once by Bruce Boudreau last season, on November 13 in Boston.

Kuzmenko has 14 points in 19 games this season but has only three goals. The 27-year-old tallied 39 goals and 74 points in 2022-23.

It’s been 10 games since Kuzmenko last scored a goal. He has just two shots on goal and no points in each of the last three games.

The Canucks are mired in their first slump of the season, having lost three of their last four games. Vancouver has games on back-to-back nights, in Seattle tonight and San Jose tomorrow, before returning home to play the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

