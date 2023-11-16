Canucks' Kuzmenko says he's "fine" after taking slap shot to the face

Andrei Kuzmenko says he’s “fine,” and was apparently smiling after the game, following a terrifying incident for the Vancouver Canucks forward.
Kuzmenko took a J.T. Miller slap shot to the face during the third period of Wednesday night’s big win over the New York Islanders. He looked to be in a considerable amount of pain on the ice and left the game.
Andrei Kuzmenko has gone to the dressing room after getting a puck to the face. pic.twitter.com/hFABB5P7A9
“I think he took it right off the chin, so I think he’s probably going to go to the hospital,” said head coach Rick Tocchet.
Tocchet added that Kuzmenko was seen walking around afterwards, which was a good sign.
Miller had an even better update: “Yeah, he’s good. He was smiling after the game. He’s alright.”
Some will call it unprofessional, but look at how Sorokin looks closely at Kuzmenko and worries about his condition 🥺 Sorokin doesn't even look at the puck after the hit. pic.twitter.com/jSv9d90kbB
But the best news of all came from Kuzmenko himself.
“Thank you for all your support, everything is fine,” Kuzmenko said on Instagram. “Good win!”
#Canucks Andrei Kuzmenko on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/D882ABcgxz
Good win, indeed. The Canucks are the surprise of the National Hockey League so far this season, with a franchise-best 12-3-1 record after 16 games.
They currently lead the Western Conference and have three players — Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, and Quinn Hughes — tied atop the NHL’s scoring list. Brock Boeser is leading the NHL goals, while Hughes also leads the league in assists and plus-minus.
