Canucks' Kuzmenko says he's "fine" after taking slap shot to the face

Andrei Kuzmenko says he’s “fine,” and was apparently smiling after the game, following a terrifying incident for the Vancouver Canucks forward.

Kuzmenko took a J.T. Miller slap shot to the face during the third period of Wednesday night’s big win over the New York Islanders. He looked to be in a considerable amount of pain on the ice and left the game.

Andrei Kuzmenko has gone to the dressing room after getting a puck to the face. pic.twitter.com/hFABB5P7A9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 16, 2023

“I think he took it right off the chin, so I think he’s probably going to go to the hospital,” said head coach Rick Tocchet.

Tocchet added that Kuzmenko was seen walking around afterwards, which was a good sign.

Miller had an even better update: “Yeah, he’s good. He was smiling after the game. He’s alright.”

Some will call it unprofessional, but look at how Sorokin looks closely at Kuzmenko and worries about his condition 🥺 Sorokin doesn't even look at the puck after the hit. pic.twitter.com/jSv9d90kbB — Uggg (@Uggg_uggg) November 16, 2023

But the best news of all came from Kuzmenko himself.

“Thank you for all your support, everything is fine,” Kuzmenko said on Instagram. “Good win!”

Good win, indeed. The Canucks are the surprise of the National Hockey League so far this season, with a franchise-best 12-3-1 record after 16 games.

They currently lead the Western Conference and have three players — Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, and Quinn Hughes — tied atop the NHL’s scoring list. Brock Boeser is leading the NHL goals, while Hughes also leads the league in assists and plus-minus.