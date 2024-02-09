Kuzmenko has quickly become a fan favourite with Flames

Andrei Kuzmenko is off to a phenomenal start with the Calgary Flames.

The 28-year-old winger, who was acquired just over a week ago from the Vancouver Canucks, was able to score his second goal in two games since joining the Flames. It’s a great sight to see from a player who had just eight goals in 43 games prior to being traded.

Andrei Kuzmenko scores in back to back games! It's 4-2 Flames! 📽️: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/6e7jMcontK — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) February 9, 2024

Kuzmenko’s arrival has helped the Flames play better hockey, as they have won each of their two games since coming out of the All-Star break, and are right back in the hunt for a playoff spot.

While the entire Flames team deserves credit for their play as of late, it seems as though Kuzmenko’s positive energy since arriving has helped boost morale. He is all business on the ice, but has an extremely fun-loving personality off of it, making him an easy player to root for.

Kuzmenko is vibes #Flames pic.twitter.com/6Jb77lp4xr — Andrew Mangiapane is the best Breadman (@FieryBreadman) February 9, 2024

Though it’s only been two games, Flames fans are already loving what they have seen from Kuzmenko, both on and off the ice. If he can keep his performance up, it should only be a matter of time before hundreds of Kuzmenko jerseys are seen at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Awesome! Great guy, love his energy! Let’s get pen to paper on this guy in the offseason. 5 yr, $30M sound OK? — Jay Dubs, Esq. (@evil_Jdubs) February 9, 2024

Such a glorious post game interview.

Kids got great vibes!! — Greener Building (@GreenerBuildin) February 9, 2024

Man I love his energy , glad he’s getting a chance to see some serious top 6 minutes , something van couldn’t give to him. — Dylan Payne (@Dyllypayne) February 9, 2024

Never change Andrei!! — Kathy Kubs (@udahl1960) February 9, 2024

Liking this new guy on the team! 👍🍻 — redevil (@redevil_69) February 9, 2024

Kuzmenko is a GREAT 1 LOVE THIS GUY KUZY — Tyrone (@TheLoneRaider) February 9, 2024

KUZY I LOVE HIM ALREADY, CONROY — Victor Tamez (@TheLilMexifry) February 9, 2024

We win the trade — Mangiapane for Mvp (@Dylantheflamez) February 9, 2024

Insane, flames won that trade 1000% — Jack (@Jack_Crutons) February 9, 2024

yes, this team can and will make a playoff push. Kuzmenko added the spark this team needed before the Chicago win. https://t.co/Ot8dphCWAH — Emaad Zaheer (@emaad_zaheer) February 9, 2024

The Flames are back in action tomorrow afternoon versus the New York Islanders. Kuzmenko will have an opportunity to find the back of the net for a third straight game as he and his Flames teammates look to continue their playoff push.