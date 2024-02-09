SportsHockeyFlames

Kuzmenko has quickly become a fan favourite with Flames

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Feb 9 2024, 4:42 pm
Kuzmenko has quickly become a fan favourite with Flames
John Jones/USA TODAY Sports

Andrei Kuzmenko is off to a phenomenal start with the Calgary Flames.

The 28-year-old winger, who was acquired just over a week ago from the Vancouver Canucks, was able to score his second goal in two games since joining the Flames. It’s a great sight to see from a player who had just eight goals in 43 games prior to being traded.

Kuzmenko’s arrival has helped the Flames play better hockey, as they have won each of their two games since coming out of the All-Star break, and are right back in the hunt for a playoff spot.

While the entire Flames team deserves credit for their play as of late, it seems as though Kuzmenko’s positive energy since arriving has helped boost morale. He is all business on the ice, but has an extremely fun-loving personality off of it, making him an easy player to root for.

Though it’s only been two games, Flames fans are already loving what they have seen from Kuzmenko, both on and off the ice. If he can keep his performance up, it should only be a matter of time before hundreds of Kuzmenko jerseys are seen at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Flames are back in action tomorrow afternoon versus the New York Islanders. Kuzmenko will have an opportunity to find the back of the net for a third straight game as he and his Flames teammates look to continue their playoff push.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Flames
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop