Jarome Iginla's son is having a better draft-eligible season than him

As the Calgary Flames continue to sell off assets ahead of next month’s trade deadline, all attention will slowly start to focus on the upcoming draft, where a certain Iginla might be available.

Tij Iginla, the son of Flames legend Jarome Iginla, is lighting up the WHL with the Kelowna Rockets. As it stands, the 17-year-old has 35 goals and just 46 games so far this season, which is tied for fourth in the league. It is also more than the 33 goals Jarome put up in his draft-eligible season with the Kamloops Blazer in 1994-95.

Draft-eligible seasons: • Jarome Iginla 33 goals in 72 WHL GP

• Tij Iginla 35 goals in 46 WHL GP The kid has one over on pop already. — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) February 8, 2024

This has been quite a breakout season for Tij. This is his third season playing in the WHL and his first with Kelowna after the Seattle Thunderbirds traded him last June. He scored just six goals last season.

The improved performance has rocketed him up draft lists to the point where it is likely he will be a first-round pick. This would follow in his father’s footsteps, as Jarome was drafted 11th overall by the Dallas Stars in the 1995 NHL Draft.

Tij Iginla pounces on his own rebound to get the party started 🥳#CHLGOTW | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/MrQXP6GNXO — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 8, 2024

The Flames will be positioned well to at least get a chance at selecting Iginla. Right now, the team currently has first-round picks in the opening round of the 2024 draft. One of those is coming from the Vancouver Canucks as part of the Elias Lindholm trade.

Flames GM Craig Conroy could make it three or four picks depending on future returns in potential trades involving defencemen Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin, or even goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

As Calgary fans hope that better days are ahead for the franchise, adding a player with the skill and pedigree of Iginla will do wonders for morale. Even if the Flames aren’t a bit higher than Tij’s ranking, they could very well reach to ensure the name “Iginla” is on the back of a Calgary jersey once again.

We’ll see if the Flames can pull it off as the draft heads to Las Vegas in June.