So far, so good for the Calgary Flames and Andrei Kuzmenko.

Kuzmenko looked excellent in his Flames debut last night, opening the scoring in what ended up being a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins. The 28-year-old was able to take a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau and fire a quick wrister past the glove-hand side of Jeremy Swayman.

Andrei Kuzmenko wastes no time getting his first as a Flame 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t5OYFGY0yj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 7, 2024

It seems that Kuzmenko hasn’t stopped smiling since joining the Flames organization, and that continued to be the case after last night’s win. While exiting the ice, the Russian winger was grinning from ear to ear while high-fiving all of his new teammates.



To no surprise, Flames captain Mikael Backlund chose to reward Kuzmenko with the game puck. The organization’s newest addition gave a short speech, yet one that fans in Calgary will absolutely love.

“Thanks, boys, thanks. Good win,” Kuzmenko said. “Go to playoffs. Let’s go!”

Kuzmenko was put on a line alongside Huberdeau and Yegor Sharangovich, and the trio seemed to find chemistry right from the get-go. This could prove to be huge for the Flames, as it seemed to get the struggling Huberdeau on track. He finished the game with a goal and two assists.

“It’s a good line, very good connection,” Kuzmenko said postgame. “I like it. I like Sharangovich, and Huberdeau is a very great player.

“I think [Huberdeau and I] play the same game. Sharangovich is a great centre, he’s got very good speed and a high hockey IQ. We’ll see how we play in the future, but in the first game, it was good.”

“It’s a good line, very good connection.” Andrei Kuzmenko shares his thoughts on the win over the Bruins and on the play of his line! pic.twitter.com/BRxSABDq84 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 7, 2024

The next game for the Flames will come tomorrow night versus the New Jersey Devils. It will be a particularly big one for Sharangovich, who will suit up at the Prudential Center for the first time since being traded.