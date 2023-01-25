Latest goal makes Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko over $200k richer

Andrei Kuzmenko is a little richer after his exploits Tuesday night.

He’s $212,500 more flush, to be exact.

The goal, a rebound to kick off Rick Tocchet’s rocky debut, was Kuzmenko’s 20th of the season and unlocks a performance bonus for the 26-year-old pending unrestricted free agent who inked a one-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks on July 13 with a base salary of $950,000, a $95,000 signing bonus, and up to $850,000 in performance bonuses.

If the season were to end today, Kuzmenko would collect his full slate of Schedule A bonuses, just on being top-3 in fowards +/- (he's second at +6), being top-6 in forwards TOI (16:00) and better than 0.72 points per game. Plus his 20th goal. — Patrick Johnston (@risingaction) January 25, 2023

He’s been well worth the dough.

Kuzmenko, who added a second snipe Tuesday via a redirect on a nifty little feed from linemate Elias Pettersson, has 21 goals and 22 assists for 43 points in 46 games with the Canucks.

He’s on target to hit several other bonuses, including points-per-game, time-on-ice and plus/minus figures that figure to pad the wallet a little more. If he can hit the 35-assist mark and/or 60 points he’d net another $212,500 each, up to a maximum of $850,000 in bonus cash.

Kuzmenko, who played last season with SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL, might have to hit those with another organization, however. He has been the subject of trade rumours with Vancouver sputtering in the standings.

Lol you guys are too funny… pic.twitter.com/WsvPq2Z9Sv — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) January 25, 2023

Pierre LeBrun of TSN reported earlier this month that teams have inquired about the forward, who is ineligible for the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie because of his age.

“Teams are calling,” LeBrun said on Insider Trading on January 10.

LeBrun added that the Canucks are still interested in seeing if they can re-sign the forward.

“I think the price starts at least $6 million a year on a bridge deal for Kuzmenko to stay in Vancouver, where by all accounts, he’s quite happy,” LeBrun added.

Whether or not the Canucks can afford the figure remains to be seen.

And if Kuzmenko gets to July 1 without re-signing in Vancouver, there are 31 other teams who will be able to bid on his services.

Meaning the player could be in for an even bigger boost to the bank account.