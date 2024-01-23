"Everyone here roots for him": Kuzmenko showing signs of life for Canucks

Monday night’s 2-0 victory for the Vancouver Canucks was a bright spot for Andrei Kuzmenko in what’s otherwise been a difficult season. The winger recorded two points in the shutout win over the Chicago Blackhawks and was noticeable throughout the game.

A wonderful individual effort from the $5.5 million winger started the scoring as he made a jaw-dropping pass to set up Pius Suter in the slot. He would add a secondary assist later in the same period.

What a spin-o-rama feed from Andrei Kuzmenko! 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/evSlquEXnF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 23, 2024

“Kuz is a happy guy; everyone here roots for him and he made a great play,” said captain Quinn Hughes after the game, in reference to the first-period spinning assist.

It was a much-needed strong performance for Kuzmenko, who has spent plenty of time stapled to the bench this year. It wasn’t just the two points that stood out, as the Russian winger also looked much more active in the offensive and defensive zones.

His efforts were clearly noticed by head coach Rick Tocchet, who had the 5’11” player on the ice in the final seconds of the game as the Canucks nursed a two-goal lead, a situation Kuzmenko has not typically been trusted in this year.

“I wanted him to understand the last minute, see how he reacted, how he went through the neutral zone. He did a good job surfing the guy really fast,” said Tocchet about the decision to have Kuzmenko on the ice with a minute remaining. “I think maybe that will give him confidence knowing that if he does that, not so much that’ll get him on the ice, but it works.”

It’s been a long season for the 27-year-old, who has struggled to stay in the lineup.

After scoring 39 goals last season, Kuzmenko is on pace for just 37 points this year. It’s been a sharp drop-off that has left him on the trade block as the Canucks look to add to their forward group.

The winger’s future was a topic of discussion at the recent press conference for Jim Rutherford’s contract extension. The team’s president of hockey operations didn’t provide the most resounding vote of support, even mentioning the hypothetical of Kuzmenko in another NHL city.

“I don’t know what we do more than what the coaching staff has been doing. Tocch has worked with him, and other parts of the coaching have worked with him. He’s lost his confidence. He’s a good player and he can score,” Rutherford said about the winger during the press conference last Friday. “There’s no doubt in my mind, whether it’s in Vancouver or another NHL city, he will score. But it’s tough, it’s a tough game.”

If the scoring winger can find his game over the final few months of the season, all will be forgiven. The Canucks could really use last season’s Kuzmenko, and if he can play like he did on Monday night against the Blackhawks, the team will not feel as much pressure to make a potentially risky trade.