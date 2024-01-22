Kevin Bieksa can speak some Punjabi and everyone is impressed

Kevin Bieksa proved to be a natural when he transitioned to broadcasting after the former Vancouver Canucks defenceman retired from pro hockey.

We assumed the Hockey Night in Canada star would be limited to English-language broadcasts though.

Bieksa made a cameo on Hockey Night Punjabi over the weekend, effortlessly responding to questions from host Randip Janda. Speaking from Victoria, this year’s host of Hockey Day in Canada, Janda asked Bieksa what he thought about the Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, and Vancouver Canucks.

Bieksa’s analysis was that the Oilers and Jets were “teek ah,” meaning fine or good. The Canucks, meanwhile, he said, were “badiya,” meaning really good or awesome.

Needless to say, this met the approval of the Canucks fans on site.

“Juice is a beauty,” Janda told Daily Hive. “We shot it in one take and he even got a standing ovation from people that were watching nearby.”

Needless to say, people on social media were impressed.

This is absolute GOLD! @kbieksa3’s Punjabi is 👌🏽 — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) January 21, 2024

This is legendary — Ryan Puri (@ryanpuri21) January 21, 2024

I’m a Jets fan but that was funny. — B.Paul (@bpaul53) January 21, 2024

This wasn’t the first time Bieksa showed off his Punjabi skills.

Back in October, Bieksa visited the Hockey Night Punjabi set in Vancouver, saying, “kiddan,” which means “what’s up.”

Hockey Night Punjabi made its debut back in 2008 and gained national attention in 2016 after a Nick Bonino overtime goal call from Harnarayan Singh went viral in 2016. Singh now calls games in English for Hockey Night in Canada, while Janda is the Canucks’ radio colour commentator on Sportsnet 650.