Canucks struggle to score on night Kuzmenko gets scratched

It was a frustrating night in St. Louis for the Vancouver Canucks.

Playing their first game of a season-long seven-game road trip, the Canucks lost 2-1 to the Blues in a tight-checking affair.

Robert Thomas scored the game-winner for St. Louis 8:03 into the third period, following a defensive breakdown by the Canucks’ fourth line. Nils Höglander and Linus Karlsson chased the same point man, opening up room in the middle of the ice for Thomas.

#Canucks fourth line mixed up before the goal. Hoglander and Karlsson end up chasing the same point man. pic.twitter.com/Uozvo3aw4B — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) January 5, 2024

Holy moly, what a shot! 😮‍💨 Cc: Robert Thomas pic.twitter.com/dLuoykc16M — NHL (@NHL) January 5, 2024

Conor Garland scored the lone goal for the Canucks less than two minutes into the game, as his strong play with Teddy Blueger and Dakota Joshua continues. Colton Parayko scored the equalizer 4:22 into the second period for the Blues.

Conor Garland opens the show. 😎 pic.twitter.com/e4f1lp2nCF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 5, 2024

“Obviously the [Thomas] goal, coverage blown, but we missed a glorious chance in the third. We had about 4-5 missed nets. Gotta hit the net on those shots,” head coach Rick Tocchet said post-game.

“We had our looks, we just need some guys to bare down on their shots.”

Missing offence from Kuzmenko

Karlsson was the player who came into the lineup for Andrei Kuzmenko, who was a healthy scratch for the fifth time in the last 18 games. Kuzmenko’s spot alongside Pettersson was filled by Sam Lafferty, who was largely ineffective in the game. The Canucks failed to score on their only power-play attempt, with Garland getting a shot on PP1 in Kuzmenko’s spot.

On a night when the coach highlights a lack of finish on their scoring chances, it only serves to underline how much the Canucks miss Kuzmenko — at least the Kuzmenko we saw last season that scored 39 goals.

Kuzmenko has 19 points (8-11-19) in 32 games this season, but it’s his play without the puck that has him in Tocchet’s doghouse.

Tocchet didn’t mention Kuzmenko by name this morning, but he did spend time talking about the importance of the forecheck — an area the 27-year-old Russian has struggled.

“I just need some more guys that forecheck a little harder and come out with loose pucks,” said Tocchet. “That’s when we’re at our best. There’s some jobs open for that sometimes. We need a consistent effort of forechecking right now.”

Tocchet isn’t going to bend on his “non-negotiables,” and given how this season has gone for Vancouver, it’s hard to argue with him sticking to his guns. But if Kuzmenko doesn’t get out of the doghouse, it threatens to severely limit what they’ll be able to do.

The Canucks probably could use another top-six forward, but they’ll need two if Kuzmenko can’t get into the lineup.

Next stop for the Canucks is New Jersey on Saturday, before they play the Rangers (Monday) and Islanders (Tuesday).