Vancouver broadcaster Kuljeet Kaila being remembered after "relentless journey" with cancer

Tributes are pouring in for Vancouver broadcaster Kuljeet Kaila, who has passed away after being diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement, her family wrote, “It is with profound and unexpected sadness, as well as heavy hearts, that we share the devastating news of the passing of our beloved sister, daughter, aunt, and friend this morning. She valiantly battled brain cancer with astonishing strength, grace, and resilience until her very last moments, leaving us all deeply shaken by the abruptness of her departure.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuljeet Kaila 🧿 🧿🪬🧿🧿🧿🪬🪬🪬🪬 (@kuljeet_kaila)

They go on to say that they are in a state of disbelief but as they “grapple with the overwhelming sadness of her loss,” they “simultaneously celebrate the extraordinary life she led, the countless battles she conquered, and the enduring impact she made on this world.”

Kaila has been a well-known personality in Vancouver media for years, most recently with CBC Vancouver.

She started her career with CityNews 1130 in the late ’90s and has worked at various TV and radio stations.

Tributes pour in from local media

Over the years, Kaila has touched a number of lives throughout her career and is being remembered as someone who “lived big and loved big.”

You lived big and loved big, my dear big sister @KuljeetKaila When we spoke last week, you promised you’d be there when I return from holidays. I’m not ready to let you go. 💔 A credit to your craft, a true friend, and an incredible aunt. You were that and so much more. Rest now. pic.twitter.com/48IVYAkA9i — Zahra Premji الزهراء (@Zahra_Premji) September 11, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keri Adams (@keriadamslife)

Deeply saddened to hear that my colleague and friend Kuljeet Kaila passed away this morning. This picture is from a much happier time a few months ago after Sheryl Mackay's last show. I so looked forward to our Sunday conversations (and treats). Condolences to her family. 💔 pic.twitter.com/tx8MHVBfw9 — Ian Hanomansing (@ianhanomansing) September 11, 2023

No words to describe the loss of @KuljeetKaila. She was so strong and optimistic. Last time I saw her she talked of renting a stretch limo to celebrate once she beat cancer. She loved her nephews/nieces, her family, living by the water, she loved NYC. To know her was a joy. 💔 pic.twitter.com/6uHcI8u1pV — Tarnjit Kaur Parmar (@Tarnjitkparmar) September 11, 2023