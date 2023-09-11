NewsMedia

Vancouver broadcaster Kuljeet Kaila being remembered after "relentless journey" with cancer

Tributes are pouring in for Vancouver broadcaster Kuljeet Kaila, who has passed away after being diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement, her family wrote, “It is with profound and unexpected sadness, as well as heavy hearts, that we share the devastating news of the passing of our beloved sister, daughter, aunt, and friend this morning. She valiantly battled brain cancer with astonishing strength, grace, and resilience until her very last moments, leaving us all deeply shaken by the abruptness of her departure.”

They go on to say that they are in a state of disbelief but as they “grapple with the overwhelming sadness of her loss,” they “simultaneously celebrate the extraordinary life she led, the countless battles she conquered, and the enduring impact she made on this world.”

Kaila has been a well-known personality in Vancouver media for years, most recently with CBC Vancouver.

She started her career with CityNews 1130 in the late ’90s and has worked at various TV and radio stations.

Tributes pour in from local media

Over the years, Kaila has touched a number of lives throughout her career and is being remembered as someone who “lived big and loved big.”

 

