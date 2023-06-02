Krispy Kreme is giving away FREE donuts today

To celebrate National Donut Day in Canada, Krispy Kreme has a pretty sweet deal going on.

Today (June 2), at participating locations across Canada, the popular donut chain and coffee house is giving away free donuts.

There are two different donut deals going on today.

The first is that guests will be able to buy a dozen Original Glazed donuts for just $2 when they purchase any dozen. This offer is valid at participating shops and can be redeemed in the shop or online for pickup and delivery.

For online orders, all you need to do is place two dozen in the shopping cart and use the required promo code: BOGO2.

The second deal is to simply go in and enjoy a donut completely free! Go into your local shop and enjoy your donut of choice, which will be on the house.

Last month, we shared that the brand would be expanding new locations and concepts across the country, so this news feels extra exciting. For a full list of participating locations, check the website here. The chain currently has locations in Quebec, Ontario, and Delta in BC.

As always, we’ll keep you posted as new locations are announced across Canada.

Stay tuned!