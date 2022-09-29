FoodCheap EatsDessertsCoffee & Tea

Krispy Kreme Canada is serving FREE coffee for one day only

Rachel Goodman
|
Sep 29 2022, 2:59 pm
@krispykremecan/Instagram

It’s a great day for coffee lovers!

Krispy Kreme Canada is running an exclusive one-day deal for National Coffee Day.

Just for today (September 29) and in stores only, customers can pick up a free, piping hot cup.

The offer extends to one coffee per person, while supplies last at participating stores.

Head to Krispy Kreme Canada to locate your closest store.

Krispy Kreme FREE coffee

When: Thursday, September 29
Where: Participating Krispy Kreme stores

