Krispy Kreme Canada is serving FREE coffee for one day only

It’s a great day for coffee lovers!

Krispy Kreme Canada is running an exclusive one-day deal for National Coffee Day.

Just for today (September 29) and in stores only, customers can pick up a free, piping hot cup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krispy Kreme Canada 🇨🇦 (@krispykremecan)

The offer extends to one coffee per person, while supplies last at participating stores.

Head to Krispy Kreme Canada to locate your closest store.

You might also like: Tim Hortons is dropping brand new limited-edition merch this week (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

"Luckily I slice them": Man finds worm in a pickle and gets two coupons for his trouble (PHOTOS)

Cinnaholic offering buy-one-get-one FREE deal next week

Krispy Kreme FREE coffee

When: Thursday, September 29

Where: Participating Krispy Kreme stores