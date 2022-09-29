Krispy Kreme Canada is serving FREE coffee for one day only
Sep 29 2022, 2:59 pm
It’s a great day for coffee lovers!
Krispy Kreme Canada is running an exclusive one-day deal for National Coffee Day.
Just for today (September 29) and in stores only, customers can pick up a free, piping hot cup.
The offer extends to one coffee per person, while supplies last at participating stores.
Head to Krispy Kreme Canada to locate your closest store.
When: Thursday, September 29
Where: Participating Krispy Kreme stores