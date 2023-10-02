A&W has some of our favourite fast-food burgers, and for the first time in a long time, that lineup is growing.

The popular burger chain is launching its latest culinary creations across Canada today: Chicken Crunchers.

Launching at more than 1,000 locations across Canada today, this is the first new permanent menu item in five years.

There are three of these new Chicken Crunchers, which are all served on a toasted brioche-style bun.

Nashville Hot Chicken Cruncher

Tossed with a spicy Nashville glaze, this fire sandwich is also topped with Chubby mayo and sweet bread and butter pickles.

Chubby Chicken Cruncher

Less spicy, this now seems like the classic chicken sandwich here at A&W, made with special Chubby mayo and layers of crisp whole-leaf lettuce.

BLT Chicken Cruncher

This one is self-explanatory, coming served with lettuce, tomato and more of that famous Chubby mayo.

“Throughout my tenure at A&W as Director of Menu Development and Chef, I’ve passionately pursued crafting a chicken sandwich recipe packed with irresistible flavors that every Canadian’s palate can enjoy,” said Karan Suri.

“Our Chicken Cruncher sandwiches are a testament to this endeavor, featuring succulent and juicy chicken that satisfies every mouthwatering bite.”

Be sure to try this treat soon, or really anytime, because it’s (thankfully) here to stay.