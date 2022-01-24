Quebec-based Indian restaurant opens first Toronto eatery

Spicebros, a popular fast-casual Indian restaurant in Quebec, has opened its first Toronto location, offering a modern take on authentic dishes.

Eager customers can make their way to 3353 Bloor Street West and chow down on delicious menu options like “Crunchy Bro,” a crispy tandoori fried chicken sandwiched between Martin’s Buns, paired with Spicebros style potatoes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spicebros (@spicebrostoronto)

You might also like: Popular shawarma spot opens first Toronto area location

Stanley Tucci gives major shoutout to award-winning Vancouver restaurant

Nicey's Eatery searches for loyal customer who braved Ontario snowstorm

When it comes to rolls and bowls, Spicebros offers a ton of combinations – Tandoori or chill chicken, Bombay fish, butter chicken, curry chicken, and more.

Home causes include “Wu-Tangy” Mayo, West Coast coriander, Apple Mint, Scorpion Sauce and Scorpion Sauce XXX.

For the full list of offerings, check them out here.