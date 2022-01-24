Quebec-based Indian restaurant opens first Toronto eatery
Jan 24 2022, 10:02 pm
Spicebros, a popular fast-casual Indian restaurant in Quebec, has opened its first Toronto location, offering a modern take on authentic dishes.
Eager customers can make their way to 3353 Bloor Street West and chow down on delicious menu options like “Crunchy Bro,” a crispy tandoori fried chicken sandwiched between Martin’s Buns, paired with Spicebros style potatoes.
When it comes to rolls and bowls, Spicebros offers a ton of combinations – Tandoori or chill chicken, Bombay fish, butter chicken, curry chicken, and more.
Home causes include “Wu-Tangy” Mayo, West Coast coriander, Apple Mint, Scorpion Sauce and Scorpion Sauce XXX.
