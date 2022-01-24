Popular shawarma spot opens first Toronto area location

A popular shawarma chain in Montreal has expanded east and has opened its first GTA location in Scarborough.

Since 1986, Boustan has been a core food spot in Montreal, offering authentic Lebanese eats.

They have expanded to over 40 locations across the city and have now opened their first in the Toronto area.

This fast-casual spot opened its doors back in January at 2072 Lawrence Avenue East.

For newcomers, Boustan offers a delicious array of entree choices, pitas, plates and more. Vegetarian options are available. For the full menu, click here.

Boustan is open every day from 11 am to 1 am for those late-night munchies.