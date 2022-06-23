Destination Silver Star is kicking off the summer season this weekend.

From summer sliding to gondola rides and a gnome roam, there are lots of things to see and do for the entire family over the next few months.

To kick off the season, Destination Silver Star is hosting an inaugural community cultural celebration in the village on June 25.

Throughout the village, there will be an artisan market featuring up to 20 local vendors, culinary offerings, and the Slay the Dragon trail race. There will also be a territorial Indigenous welcome on the main stage, followed by cultural performances and a Ukrainian fundraiser, before a concert.

If you can’t make it up for opening weekend, there are going to be a number of events and festivals all summer long.

July 28 to July 31 – Crankworx Summer Series

The Crankworx Summer Series features bike races — think big air, fast berms, and world-class riding. Event competitions offer local and up-and-coming racers a chance to go wheel-to-wheel with national and international heroes. Over $30,000 in prizes will be up for grabs.

August 11 to August 14 – Silver Star Summer Wine Festival

Some of the most celebrated winemakers in the area will make their way to Silver Star this weekend. The festival runs Thursday to Sunday and includes Silver Star restaurants inviting guests to enjoy wine features. There will be winemaker dinners on Friday at The Bulldog Grand Café and Black Pine restaurants.

If you can’t make it for the whole four days — Saturday is the main tasting event, with wine seminars also in the works. You can buy tickets online.

September 10 – Silver Star Craft Beer & Cider Festival

If wine isn’t your passion — head up in September for some craft beer and cider. Silver Star is partnering with those behind the long-running Squamish Beer Fest to bring a celebration of the finest craft beer tastings and extensive local cidery options to the mountain village. There will be a variety of food flavour features, live music, games, and lots of fun.

In addition to these events, there are others happening over the next few months.