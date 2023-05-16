New wildfire sparked near popular lake in Squamish

A new wildfire has broken out near Squamish, and it’s affecting a popular lake with a small campground.

The District of Squamish posted an update Tuesday saying it’s been made aware of a small wildfire near Cat Lake and Brohm Ridge.

Cat Lake is the site of a small first-come-first-served campground up the Cheekeye Forest Service Road.

Firefighters with the BC Wildfire Service have been deployed and say they’re confident the situation will be contained.

“We are being kept informed and will provide any updates as they are available,” the District of Squamish said.

This is the second wildfire near Squamish to spark this week. Over the weekend, a larger fire was discovered up the Squamish Valley Forest Service Road. That one is called the Shovelnose Creek Fire, and wildfire crews have been dumping buckets of river water on it with helicopters.

The Shovelnose Creek fire has grown from 17 hectares Monday to nearly 40 hectares Tuesday. It’s classed as out-of-control.