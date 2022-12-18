News

Vancouver firefighters respond to fire in Crab Park (VIDEO)

Dec 18 2022, 3:46 pm
A fire broke out in a downtown Vancouver park which is known for its unhoused encampments Saturday evening, according to witnesses.

A representative for the Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services told Daily Hive that the call came in at 5:20 pm on Saturday and four firetrucks responded to the scene at Crab Park located at 101 East Waterfront Road.

They said that it was “one large structure with rooms inside” that caught fire and “extinguishers from the park were used initially” and later crews put the fire out.

The cause: unattended candles.

In photos posted on Twitter, a flume of black smoke can be seen in front of the city’s skyline.

“Speaking of fires… tent encampment in Crab Park is burning, with a half dozen units responding already,” stated one Twitter user.

Daily Hive

“What’s with the government not taking care of safety?” asked another Twitter user.

The Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services representative confirmed that there were no injuries.

