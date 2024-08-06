A day before Vancouver’s historic Kitsilano pool’s much-anticipated return, there was still confusion and questions regarding whether the pool would actually reopen.

According to the City of Vancouver’s website, as of noon Tuesday, the pool will not reopen this summer, but Daily Hive has received more information as to why that message hasn’t been updated yet.

“We are on track for the August 7 opening, pending the Vancouver Coastal Health inspection. We will provide an update later today,” a spokesperson told Daily Hive.

The City of Vancouver updated its website in the late afternoon saying it would reopen on Wednesday after all.

It’s news a lot of people are waiting for, following a teasing of the facility’s return two weeks ago when Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, alongside city councillors, expressed excitement that a plan had come together to fix the beloved pool.

Following the January 2022 storm, the pool underwent repairs, and the Vancouver Park Board announced that it would be reopened for a portion of the 2022 summer season. However, a later report revealed that it was still leaking about 30,000 litres per hour and was deemed a public health risk.

“Despite repairs made during the off-season, the pool is still losing a substantial amount of water, making it impossible to balance pool chemicals. Vancouver Coastal Health has confirmed that the pool can not be operated safely in its current state,” the City of Vancouver stated in June 2024.

In July, the mayor had detailed that he had asked engineer Jeff Stibbard for pro-bono advice to “ensure the pool’s timely reopening this summer.” The costs for repairs were estimated to be $3 million for temporary fixes, which would hopefully also cover next year’s season.

The pool is slated to be replaced completely, and an additional $2 million has been earmarked to plan that project. The City of Vancouver has already expressed a desire to fundraise or seek corporate partners to help fund the replacement.

For swimmers who want to get ahead of the crowd and book their swimming times, as of Tuesday at noon, Showpass was not showing any availability and suggesting the pool is still closed.

“While I can’t speak on the exact dates the pool will open to the public, I can promise that tickets will be available three days before each swim session. Guests should check daily for more openings, as tickets are released every day for upcoming dates. At Showpass, we’re committed to ensuring everyone has a smooth and enjoyable experience by following industry best practices for high-demand events like this one!” a spokesperson from Showpass said.

Just before 4 pm on Tuesday, Showpass told Daily Hive that bookings are now available for length swim weekday sessions. It costs $7.41 (before tax) for an adult ticket plus $0.89 in fees.

With files from Kenneth Chan and Amir Ali