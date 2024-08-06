Money transfer firm Remitly opens Metro Vancouver office

A growing financial services company based in Seattle has established its first office in Canada within Metro Vancouver.

Remitly, a company that specializes in providing international money transfer services, announced today it has opened a “Centre of Excellence” office at New Westminster.

“This new location marks a significant milestone in our growth journey as we expand our corporate footprint to Canada and tap into the vibrant tech ecosystem of the Greater Vancouver area,” reads a release.

“Our New Westminster office will serve as a growing centre of excellence for Remitly, supporting product development across several priority areas for the business. We are excited to expand our team in this inspiring environment and be a part of Canada’s thriving tech scene. This strategic expansion into New Westminster is a testament to Remitly’s commitment to growth and innovation. As we continue to evolve, we are dedicated to investing in the future and building strong relationships within the local tech community.”

A spokesperson for Remitly told Daily Hive Urbanized their New Westminster office spans 3,600 sq ft, and is designed to accommodate up to 35 employees.

“This represents our commitment to having a ‘footprint that always fits.’ We will continue to gauge our growth and explore larger offices to meet our evolving needs,” said the spokesperson.

According to its website, Remitly currently has about a dozen open positions for the New Westminster office in software engineering and development.

Remitly’s money transfer services are available in over 170 countries, and it has offices worldwide.

In its second quarter 2024 financial report, Remitly reported its number of active customers increased to 6.9 million, representing a 36% increase from five million in 2023’s second quarter. The send volume also increased by 38% year-over-year from $9.6 billion to $13.2 billion, and its total revenue increased by 31% year-over-year from $234 million to $306 million.