This hidden-gem oceanfront resort in BC just won Hotel of the Year

There’s a hidden-gem resort you have to check out on your next trip to Vancouver Island.

Kingfisher Oceanside Resort & Spa just won the coveted Hotel of the Year award from the BC Hotel Association (BCHA) Awards of Excellence for 2023. It’s an impressive honour for the hotel to be singled out by its industry peers for its excellence.

President and CEO of BCHA Ingrid Jarrett said in a release that winners’ “commitment to excellence, innovation, and the overall advancement of our industry has elevated the standard for the provincial accommodation sector.”

“We are delighted to recognize their outstanding contributions and thank both the winners and all nominees for their integral role in making hotels in British Columbia such phenomenal places to work, visit, and enjoy.”

Located near Courtenay and Comox, about a four-hour journey from Vancouver by car and ferry, Kingfisher Resort welcomes guests for overnight stays (rates start at around $220 per night) and visitors to the day spa.

The award-winning spa, Pacific Mist Spa & Hydropath, is a must-see. You can enter into a sandstone sculpted cave, following the path as it “winds around eight unique areas for experiencing hydrotherapy,” according to the website, filled with massage pools, a river walk, waterfalls, and more.

