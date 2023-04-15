Would you say “I do” to a road trip to Washington where they filmed the weddings from the season four finale of Love Is Blind?

Fans of the show got to see their favourite Love Is Blind couples head to the altar at a spectacular Pacific Northwest dream wedding venue. Located just outside of Seattle in Snoqualmie, Washington, North Fork Farm was the idyllic setting for the weddings this season on the hit Netflix dating show.

Speaking to King 5 News, North Fork Farms venue director Cheyenne Littlejohn-Fay and venue manager Ginnett Durham said that when producers first reached out, they thought it could be a scam.

Once they realized it was really happening, they were excited to be chosen as the wedding venue for the fourth season of the show.

According to North Fork Farms, Netflix had the wedding venue for seven days and they had one uniquely themed wedding after another over the course of the week.

“It’s wild. So it’s my family that owns the venue and I’m the venue director so we’ve had our blood, sweat and tears in the building. So to see it on a major TV show just feels unreal,” Littlejohn-Fay told King 5 News. “To see the snippets of our blood, sweat and tears being portrayed as the elegant facility that it is to have a wedding, it’s beautiful. It’s jaw-dropping,” said Durham.

With the breathtaking backdrop of Mount Si and a perfectly moody Pacific Northwest setting, it’s easy to see why this venue was chosen. For anyone planning a wedding or elopement who’s obsessed with the Netflix show, this could be a fun idea to put on your wedding Pinterest boards.

And if you’re craving a TV-inspired road trip, you can drop by the farm and see it for yourself at their upcoming spring market in May.

What were your thoughts on the Love Is Blind finale?