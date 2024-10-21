There’s one new Vancouver Canucks forward who is turning heads through the early part of this season.

Kiefer Sherwood has been an absolute bowling ball for the Pacific Division team. While not the biggest, at 6 feet and 194 pounds, the American has shown a willingness to put his body on the line.

The forward has 32 hits through the first five games, ranking top of the league. He’s three ahead of second-place Moritz Seider of the Detroit Red Wings, who is playing more than twice as many minutes per night.

The right-handed shot is also third in hits-per-60-minutes among players with at least two games played.

Not only has Sherwood been racking up collisions, but he’s also been playing the full role of the bottom-six pest. There’s been multiple times through the early part of this year where he’s clearly getting under his opponent’s skin.

Oh man Sherwood is going to endear himself to this fanbase so much 😆 😂 pic.twitter.com/rbGgbyBnY4 — Coco (@AllLoveCoco) October 21, 2024

The 29-year-old first introduced himself to many Canucks fans during last year’s playoffs when he hounded their defence while with the Nashville Predators. His play caught the eye of captain Quinn Hughes, who played a role in the team’s pursuit of Sherwood in free agency.

“I talked to Quinn [Hughes]; he was more excited about Sherwood than anyone. He said he pissed the whole team off there in the playoffs, playing hard,” Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said during the summer. “He was laughing; he was happy to get him here.”

The early returns on the Sherwood addition have been strong for the Canucks. Not only is he leading the league in hits and playing the role of the ultra-pest, he also has two points in five games, including one goal.

Small thing but it leads to a #Canucks goal. Sherwood (right shot) and Heinen (left shot) swap wings on the offensive-zone faceoff. Allows Sherwood to get the shot off quickly. pic.twitter.com/U36yZTrhjn — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 20, 2024

Canucks fans are loving Sherwood’s play thus far and are taking to social media to show their support.

Its so fun having a shit disturber on your team. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/I0axlavhkU — 🆂 🆄 🅽 🅽 🆈 🅷 🅴 🅴 🆁 ❹ ❹ (@TheHeer0s) October 20, 2024

I love that Sherwood has Bertuzzi’s no. 44. He has that kind of belligerent energy. #Canucks — CrankyCanucksFan 😠 (@CrankyCanuckFan) October 20, 2024

Kiefer Sherwood leads the NHL in hits. Just wait until Joshua is back in the lineup. The #Canucks have some heavy hitters this season — Nuckcup (1-1-2) (@Canucks_life) October 21, 2024

Sherwood set a career-high with 27 points in 68 games last year for the Predators, flashing offensive talent alongside his forechecking. He’s fit in quickly on his new team and looks like he could be an important bottom-six player for a Canucks team that hopes to contend this year.