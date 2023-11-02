Gunpoint Halloween kidnapping tip leads to drug bust in North Vancouver

Police in North Vancouver say a tip about a kidnapping led to a massive seizure of drugs on Halloween.

The call came in at about 1:30 pm on October 31, reporting a man was kidnapped at gunpoint and was being held in a warehouse in the 1500 block of Richmond Street on the North Shore.

Upon further investigation, police believe the kidnapping was a false tip.

“Our investigation to date has yielded absolutely nothing suggesting a kidnapping occurred,” Const. Mansoor Sahak of the North Vancouver RCMP said in a news release. “Police believe the kidnapping allegation to be a false flag, intended to target the drug trafficking warehouse.”

Officers rushed to the scene and tracked down two vehicles that left the warehouse, arresting a total of four people. The first vehicle was stopped over the Second Narrows Bridge, and the second was found in Vancouver.

“The warehouse appears to have been the site of a drug trafficking lab where drugs were stored, prepared and packaged to be shipped and sold on the streets. The drugs seized include marijuana and illicit psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms,” police said.