We just got some sad news from a Metro Vancouver bakery. Khaykery Bakery announced on Instagram that it will be closing after nearly five years of operation.

“To all of our customers from every part of Canada or the USA, I can’t thank you enough. If it’s not for your support we wouldn’t have lasted this long,” owner Khay Nagasan shared on Instagram.

The Filipino dessert shop opened at 1610 Robson Street in 2019 before it relocated to its current Richmond location right by Aberdeen SkyTrain Station. The bakery is best known for its Silvanas, a Filipino frozen cookie sandwich.

Khaykery shared that its final day of service will be Saturday, June 22.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the much-loved bakery.

“I will be taking a break for a bit, but I am already working on starting something small here at home in Blaine, WA,” Nagasan shared.

The Khaykery Bakery – Richmond

Address: #104-4000 No. 3 Road, Richmond

