KFC is launching a cheap $2.99 chicken deal across Canada soon

Life is not cheap, so when an affordable deal crosses our path, you can bet your bottom dollar we are going to share it. Here’s a new one from KFC Canada.

The crispy-fried mega chicken chain is launching a new promo that offers folks two pieces of Original Recipe Dark Meat or Tenders for only $2.99 on Tuesdays.

This deal kicks off on Tuesday, April 11, at participating KFC locations across Canada.

It’s worth noting this price-is-right offering will only be available for a limited time on Tuesdays.

Get it exclusively in restaurants and on KFC.ca and the KFC App for pick up. Please note you can’t snag this deal on aggregators or for delivery through KFC.ca or the KFC App.

If you’re keen on hearing about more fast food news, check out Tim Hortons’ new summer drink lineup.