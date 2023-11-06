Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman named finalist for AL Cy Young Award

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman has been named a finalist for the 2023 American League Cy Young Award.

Gausman finished the year with a 12-9 record and a 3.16 ERA over 185 innings pitched. He also led the American League in strikeouts with 237.

The other two finalists for the award are Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees and Sonny Gray from the Minnesota Twins.

Oh My Gaus 🤩 Kevin is a Cy Young Award Finalist! pic.twitter.com/Z6QnB8WrNC — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 6, 2023

This is the first time in his career that Gausman has been named a finalist for the Cy Young Award. Prior to this, his best finish was sixth for the 2021 National League version of the award when he was with the San Francisco Giants.

The winners of this year’s Cy Young Awards will be announced on MLB Network at 6 pm ET on November 15.

The Blue Jays originally signed Gausman as a free agent in late 2021. The pitcher inked a $110 million deal that will keep him with the club through the 2026 season.

Gausman was a major focal point in the team’s rotation this past season and helped the Blue Jays reach the postseason. The team finished 89-73 before falling to the Twins in the AL Wild Card round. Gausman started one of the two playoff games, recording five strikeouts and allowing three earned runs across four innings.

A few of Gausman’s teammates from this past season were already recognized with awards when the American League Gold Glove team was revealed. Pitcher Jose Berrios, centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier, and third baseman Matt Chapman were all recipients.