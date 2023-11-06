5 free agent pitchers the Blue Jays could target this offseason

Pitching was one of the crown jewels for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023. Coupled with some stellar defence, they were supposed to be run prevention kings in the postseason. But we all know how that panned out.

The Blue Jays already have the bulk of their pitching staff returning in 2024, but there could be some regression coming for a starting rotation that staved off significant injuries and a bullpen that was overworked in 2023.

On paper, they already have five starting pitchers coming back, but the uncertainty surrounding the status of Alek Manoah may impact how aggressive the front office is pursuing some pitching depth.

Despite having the third-best starter ERA and eighth-best reliever ERA in the majors last year, there’s always room for improvement. Free agency is one area where the Blue Jays can bolster their starting rotation and bullpen this winter.

1. Michael Lorenzen (starting pitcher/reliever)

Age: 31

31 2023 stats: 9-9, 153 IP, 4.18 ERA, 111 SO, 1.7 fWAR

The Blue Jays’ starting rotation stayed fairly healthy in 2023, which is why they only used eight starters the entire season. They might not be so lucky in 2024, and that’s why building on starting pitching depth is never a bad idea.

Michael Lorenzen has bounced between the starting rotation, bullpen, and starting rotation once again last year with the Tigers and the Phillies. He threw a no-hitter during his second start after being traded to Philadelphia.

On the whole, his numbers weren’t spectacular, but his ability to be a swingman might be more important for a team like the Blue Jays who need some starting pitching depth, but who might also need some bulk innings out of the bullpen.

2. James Paxton (starting pitcher)

Age: 34

34 2023 stats: 7-5, 96 IP, 4.50 ERA, 101 SO, 1.0 fWAR

Mr. Maple Grove himself, James Paxton has pitched on Canadian soil plenty of times, but he has yet to suit up in Blue Jays blue. Thanks to a decent showing with the Red Sox this past season, he might be in line for a multi-year deal in free agency.

After missing most of the 2020 and 2021 campaigns, Paxton logged 96 innings through 19 starts with the Red Sox. However, he didn’t make his first start of the season until mid-May and the Reod Sox shut him down in September with a right knee injury.

The Manoah situation will dictate how the Blue Jays shop in the starting pitching free agent bin, but a pitcher of Paxton’s ilk would be nice to have in case something goes sideways with one of the starting pitchers.

3. Dylan Floro (reliever)

Age: 32

32 2023 stats: 56.2 IP, 4.75 ERA, 58 SO, 1.1 fWAR

With Jordan Hicks likely headed elsewhere, the Blue Jays will have at least one void to fill in their bullpen this winter. Dylan Floro made tours with both the Marlins and Twins in 2023, compiling a 4.75 ERA in 62 games pitched in relief.

He increased his strikeout rate to 23.4%, which was the highest of his eight-year career. His fastball velocity has hovered around 92-93 for the bulk of his tenure as a big leaguer and has always been a decent middle reliever.

Romano and Swanson are sure bets for the top of the Blue Jays’ bullpen, but they need someone like Floro to fill the gap between the starter and the high leverage relievers.

4. Ryan Brasier (reliever)

Age: 36

36 2023 stats: 59.2 IP, 3.02 ERA, 56 SO, 1.1 fWAR

Blue Jays fans are likely familiar with former Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier, who once had a very short tenure as closer with the Red Sox. He jumped over to the Los Angeles Dodgers mid-season and was lights out in La La Land through 39 games with a 0.70 ERA.

The question is, which iteration of Brasier are prospective buyers getting: the Red Sox version, or the Dodgers version? There’s reason to believe he may have unearthed some of his early career magic again.

Brasier has experience pitching in high leverage, and Romano spent time on the injured list last season, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Blue Jays to have a “Plan B” like Brasier just in case.

And if Romano stays healthy, then the Blue Jays can keep stacking upon one of the most underrated bullpens in baseball and give them another right-handed late inning relief weapon.

5. Matt Moore (reliever)

Age: 35

35 2023 stats: 48.2 IP, 2.77 ERA, 57 SO, 0.6 fWAR

Remember Matt Moore? He’s back, in reliever form. Blue Jays faithful likely recall Moore from his days as a starter with the Rays, but he transitioned to a full-time reliever in 2022, and he suited up for his sixth, seventh and eighth franchises in 2023.

After signing with the Angels last offseason, the Angels traded Moore to the Guardians in early September, only to find himself on waivers and dealt to the Marlins a few weeks later.

Moore saw most of his work in the seventh and eighth innings across all three teams, but on a team like the Blue Jays, he’d be a half-decent veteran relief option. Instead of someone like Adam Cimber, Moore could offer more in terms of velocity, strikeouts and keeping the ball in the yard.