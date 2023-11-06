Blue Jays get a new left-handed pitcher in trade with Cubs

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired a pitcher from the Chicago Cubs.

On social media, the team announced that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Brendon Little from the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations. Little was then subsequently selected to the 40-man roster.

ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 We've acquired LHP Brendon Little from the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations. He has been selected to the 40-man roster 🔹 RHP Mitch White selected to the 40-man roster 🔹 3B Matt Chapman extended a Qualifying Offer pic.twitter.com/u6FciGeoCy — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 6, 2023

The 27-year-old was originally drafted in the 36th round of the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft by the San Francisco Giants. He then re-entered the draft in 2017, where the Cubs selected him in the first round.

He has been playing AAA ball with the Iowa Cubs for the past few seasons and last appeared in an MLB game in 2022, where he pitched 0.2 innings in a 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays. In the appearance, he let up two hits and a home run to Teoscar Hernandez.

In 2023, Little put up a record of 3-3 and had an ERA of 4.05 through 73.1 innings pitched.

These stats seem to indicate that he will start the 2024 season in the minor leagues with the Buffalo Bisons. This is also the first off-season trade for the Jays as they are now able to officially sign free agents.

There are a number of players that the Jays could target to shore up their pitching or to add more power to the lineup.

The team is also reportedly putting together a push for free agent dual threat Shohei Ohtani.