Hockey fans react to brutal Toronto Maple Leafs burn at NHL awards (VIDEO)
Tuesday’s NHL Awards were a big night for Auston Matthews.
The Toronto Maple Leafs superstar was named the recipient of the Hart Trophy, awarded to the player most valuable to his team. He also won the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the most outstanding player as voted by the players.
- You might also like:
- Leafs' Auston Matthews wins Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award for first time
- "Absolute incompetence": Another former NHL player roasts Canadian airport
- Blue Jays fans react to bizarre American flag-inspired hat
Despite the heavy hardware, things turned bittersweet for the 24-year-old as the evening came to a close. At the very end of the broadcast comedian Kenan Thompson, who hosted the show, dropped a subtle but brutal diss to the Leafs and their fans.
“Congrats to Auston Matthews, it’s nice to see the Leafs winning something in June” pic.twitter.com/es5rPtgIDF
— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) June 22, 2022
The ceremony ended abruptly after the comment and no player reactions were filmed. But, social media — as it often does — went into a frenzy in reaction to Thompson’s comments.
(Hey, at least nobody got slapped à la Will Smith…)
Thompson, who starred in D2: The Mighty Ducks as a child, hosted the awards show back in 2019. Who knows if he’ll be asked back now.
Leafs fans are going to need some heavy duty ointment for that burn. pic.twitter.com/xDUh5UHWm2
— Bruce Lane (@Quarky_Hiker) June 22, 2022
As if we need your opinions on hockey.
— Par for Me (@golfbumpar) June 22, 2022
The feed ending immediately after was comedy gold lmao
— 𝑩𝒍𝒂𝒌𝒆 || 🟡⚪️🟣⚫️ (@blakec1414) June 22, 2022
Someone should change the Leafs wikipedia page to reflect the team’s new owner, Kenan Thompson
— Katie Brown (@katiebhockey) June 22, 2022
🤣 Kenan Thompson slips in the best burn of the night just as the show ends. #NHLAwards https://t.co/gHQWizJO1O
— House League Hockey All-Star (@HLHkyAllStar) June 22, 2022
Cheap shot Kenan. Your not wrong but it’s still a cheap shot. LOL.
— Troy Flintoff (@troyflintoff) June 22, 2022
I’m a die-hard Leafs fan and think that joke is awesome. Management might feel differently, but that’s on them….
— Brad2304 (@Brad23041) June 22, 2022
leafs fans to kenan thompson after his comment at the end of the award ceremonypic.twitter.com/26OLAlQgNu
— rissa 🏠 (@hbwmarner) June 22, 2022
Sportsnet: CUT THE FEED NOW!!!!
— AceTanahashi (@AceTanahashi) June 22, 2022