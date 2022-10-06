Godzilla TV show set creates destruction in Vancouver alley (VIDEO)

An alley in Vancouver’s Chinatown looked like an extremely localized earthquake had hit Thursday morning as film crews transformed it for a shoot.

The set for the Godzilla-themed show can be seen just off Pender Street near International Village Mall. Slabs of concrete and piles of bricks are arranged to look like they fell on cars, and strings of red tasselled lanterns also appear ripped down by the fictional destruction.

The set also includes San Francisco landmarks from the series, including a newspaper box for the Bayside Observer and a metro entrance to Powell Street Statio.

On Twitter, Vancouverite Claudia Golpz shared a photo of a piece of paper informing residents of a film shoot on October 6 and 7 in in Shanghai Alley — the alley just behind International Village.

The production company, EP Hydronaut Canada Inc., is based on the North Shore and is working on a TV series for Apple TV+ with the working title Hourglass, according to CreativeBC.

The original television series follows “the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real,” according to Apple TV+.

The series takes place in the Monsterverse and stars Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell. The same series took over Steveston for filming this summer.